Today, Friday, November 21, starts off mostly clear with near 2°C at dawn. Skies turn cloudier by midday with temperatures about 6°C, plus passing rain in the afternoon. Breezes feel moderately strong, but dryness returns later tonight. Overall, expect a fairly cool day with a few light showers.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain from early hours, with heavier spells by mid-morning. Conditions stay damp most of the day, with top readings near 9°C and lows about 6°C. Winds pick up significantly, so any bright moments could be fleeting. Evening remains wet, tapering slightly into the late hours.
This weekend sees persistent showers, sometimes moderate, maintaining a chilly feel with highs near 9°C. Rain arrives frequently, leaving little chance for longer dry phases. Overnight temperatures hover about 7°C, and gusts become noticeable, adding to the unsettled conditions. Occasional brighter intervals might occur but won't dominate.
The day after continues the rainy theme as patchy showers spread throughout. Temperatures climb near 9°C briefly, though much of the morning stays near 7°C. Winds remain brisk, and frequent drizzle persists into the afternoon. Evening conditions offer limited relief, with only slight breaks from lingering cloud and dampness.
The next day looks slightly drier, though patchy rain appears in brief spells. Daytime readings sit near 8°C, while overnight dips to about 6°C. Clouds linger but some clearer spells emerge, especially early on. Winds ease compared to previous days, leaving calmer but still cool weather near Aberystwyth. Some drizzle could form after sunset, bringing a damp end.
This article was automatically generated
