Today (Thursday, January 1) begins with patchy rain and a brisk breeze sweeping through. Skies remain mostly grey, though the odd bright spell could appear. Occasional drizzle may persist in the afternoon. Temperatures near 6°C will sink to about 4°C by late evening, keeping conditions cool overall.
Tomorrow introduces early rain, shifting into a flurry of snow by midday. Some areas could see brief bursts of heavier showers, accompanied by gusty winds. The afternoon remains unsettled, with occasional wintry blasts. Temperatures about 4°C hold steady, dipping to near 2°C at night, bringing a chill after sunset.
Looking ahead to Saturday, conditions appear brighter, with early light snow giving way to glimpses of sunshine. Clouds break more frequently, offering a calmer atmosphere across many spots. Temperatures near 4°C during the day keep it mild, while evening lows about 0°C maintain that winter feel. Brief spells of dryness may bring clearer skies.
Heading into Sunday, patchy rain returns along with sleet or even light snow at times. Overcast skies dominate, although occasional breaks might brighten the horizon. Breezier spells push through midday, with showers lingering off and on. Temperatures near 4°C drop around 0°C overnight, sustaining chilly conditions into late evening.
As Monday arrives, clear skies appear before sleet or snow showers develop. Crisp morning transitions into mixed conditions, keeping a wintry flavour. Temperatures near 3°C remain slightly subdued, with lows about 0°C bringing bite. Aberystwyth should see these patterns persist through the rest of the week, keeping the chilly theme alive.
This article was automatically generated
