Today, Sunday, November 30, in Aberystwyth brings patchy rain and occasional light showers. Conditions stay dull, with temperatures near 8°C and a moderate breeze throughout. Later into the day, clouds may break slightly, but the chance of rain remains high. This forecast suggests plenty of wet weather across the region.
Tomorrow appears much wetter, with periods of heavy rain expected. Temperatures hover near 12°C, accompanied by gusty winds that could reach significant speeds. Cloud cover dominates, offering little respite from the damp conditions. Rainfall intensity fluctuates, but downpours persist into the evening, creating a soggy outlook throughout the day.
Moderate rain returns again on Tuesday, though temperatures sit about 9°C as winds ease slightly. Showers may lighten at intervals, but clouds keep sunshine at bay. Conditions remain unsettled, and the rain risk stays high. Scenes of drizzle and patchy downpours continue, reinforcing a rather damp spell.
Ongoing showers persist on Wednesday, with temperatures near 9°C and stronger gusts returning. Cloudy skies persist, and light rain showers pepper the afternoon. Occasional breaks might emerge, yet bursts of wet weather follow. Breezy conditions add to the chill factor, continuing the unsettled pattern that dominates this midweek forecast.
Showery conditions linger on Thursday, with patches of rain and temperatures about 8°C. Winds appear brisk, making conditions feel cooler. Skies remain grey, keeping sunshine at a minimum. Showers might subside, but any respite looks brief. Further rain is possible into the rest of the week, extending this run of damp weather. Unsettled patterns linger for now.
