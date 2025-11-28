In Aberystwyth, today, Friday, November 28, brings moderate rain and brisk conditions. Temperatures hover near 10°C, with light drizzle persisting into the afternoon. Skies stay overcast, offering minimal sunny breaks. Brief showers may pop up during the evening, so it’s expected to remain damp late into the night.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain, with temperatures about 8°C. Saturday starts cloudy, though occasional glimpses of sunshine might appear mid-morning. By afternoon, rain returns in spurts, keeping the afternoon cool and damp. Evening conditions gradually improve, but the overall forecast remains grey and slightly chilly throughout the day.
This weekend on Sunday stays quite cool, hitting near 6°C during the day. Light rain appears early, then partly cloudy patches emerge by midday. Afternoon skies remain mostly calm, though brief drizzle could pop up later. Night-time conditions look dry, allowing for a relatively quiet end to the weekend.
Heavier downpours arrive on Monday, bringing temperatures about 12°C and persistent rain throughout the day. Skies turn gloomy, with bursts of heavier showers likely by midday. A steady drizzle follows into the evening, and gusty conditions may accompany the rain. Cooler air moves in eventually, keeping the night wet.
Tuesday brings moderate rain once more, with daytime readings near 9°C. Occasional dry spells might pop up, but clouds dominate, keeping the atmosphere damp. Showers linger into late afternoon, and early evening sees patchy drizzle. Winds occasionally pick up, though not too severe. Overall, it mostly remains overcast, concluding a stretch of unsettled weather across the region.
This article was automatically generated
