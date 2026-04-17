Today, Friday, April 17, in Aberystwyth sees patchy rain becoming lighter by evening. Temperatures near 12°C promise a mild feel, with lows about 8°C. Light drizzle is likely throughout the morning, creating damp conditions until skies brighten later on. Winds could pick up, but short sunny spells might emerge.
Tomorrow continues wet weather with patchy rain persisting. Temperatures near 10°C keep things cool, dipping to about 6°C overnight. Occasional light showers pass through, though some late breaks in the clouds are possible. Gentle breezes maintain a chill in the air. Expect scattered drizzle throughout midday, adding to the forecast.
This weekend appears drier with sunny spells dominating. Temperatures near 10°C may reach double digits by midday, though overnight lows hover about 4°C. Early morning sunshine gives way to scattered clouds, but rain stays away. A breeze helps maintain a pleasant feel across the region. Clearer skies encourage comfortable conditions.
The start of the week brings patchy rain. Temperatures near 11°C might dip to about 3°C after dark, so conditions feel cooler. Afternoon showers linger, but occasional sunny intervals offer respite. Rain persists into late afternoon, maintaining wet weather across areas. Cloud cover dominates earlier, concealing sunshine for Monday.
Tuesday promises sunnier, generally warmer conditions with temperatures near 12°C and overnight lows about 4°C. Wind speeds could pick up, but skies remain bright for most of the day. Cooler gusts may occasionally move through, yet the sun holds firm, ensuring a predominantly clear outlook that should last well into the evening.
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