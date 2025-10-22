Expect patchy rain today, Wednesday, October 22, in Aberystwyth, with drizzle persisting through the daytime. Winds remain moderate, and temperatures about 12°C offer a cool feel. Occasional heavier showers may pop up, so conditions stay damp into the evening. Lows near 9°C bring a chilly vibe overnight. Overall, it’s unsettled.
Expect moderate rainfall tomorrow with brisk winds throughout the day. Temperatures near 10°C and lows about 8°C keep conditions chilly, while showers intensify frequently. The breeze picks up in the afternoon, sustaining a soggy feel. Intermittent drizzle persists, ensuring no real dry spells. Gusts could be noticeable by evening too.
Look for more unsettled weather Friday, with additional moderate rain and consistent cloud cover. Temperatures near 10°C mean a cool day, and occasional light showers dominate midday. Breezes lessen a bit later, but pockets of drizzle persist. Lows about 8°C ensure damp conditions continue as night falls. Evening stays grey.
Anticipate a rainy start this weekend on Saturday, with spells of drizzle throughout the morning. Temperatures about 9°C keep things on the cooler side, while frequent showers remain likely. Winds remain steady, and heavier bursts of rain might appear. Overnight lows near 8°C lead to lingering dampness. Expect minimal respite.
Conditions stay showery Sunday, with patchy drizzle occasionally intensifying. Temperatures near 9°C keep the day crisp, and skies remain mostly cloudy. A few drier intervals could appear, but heavier bursts of rain are still possible. Overnight dips to about 8°C maintain a damp environment. Occasional gusts linger, ensuring unsettled momentum.
This article was automatically generated
