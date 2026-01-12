Today in Aberystwyth is Monday, January 12 with patchy rain likely through the day. Temperatures near 9°C might dip to about 8°C by nightfall, so expect damp conditions. Thunder could pop up, but cloud breaks are possible later on. Mornings remain breezy at times.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain at times, with afternoon temperatures holding near 9°C before dropping to about 4°C overnight. Stronger breezes may appear, but overcast skies should dominate. Light drizzle could persist in some spots, so conditions stay grey for much of the day. Evening periods may see a brief lull in showers.
Wednesday should feature patchy rain early, with temperatures close to 7°C. Skies stay mostly overcast, but a few clearer spells might develop late. Mornings start chilly near 2°C, gradually rising through midday. Drizzle could move in again by evening, though rainfall amounts appear lighter than previous days. Winds remain moderate.
Thursday promises more rain, with heavier spells possible by midday. Top temperatures linger near 7°C, while lows hover about 5°C. Drizzle could turn steadier, then ease toward sunset. Overcast skies are likely, keeping sunshine at bay. Conditions remain wet into the evening. Breezes continue from earlier days.
Friday’s weather looks mixed, starting cloudy with short bursts of drizzle. Temperatures may reach near 7°C by midday, sliding to about 4°C later. Drier spells are expected as clouds thin out here and there. Most showers should be brief, and calm winds offer a gentler end to this week. Winds stay mild overall. Heavier rainfall is unlikely.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
