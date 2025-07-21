Today in Aberystwyth (Monday, July 21) arrives with patchy rain from early morning, followed by bursts of cloudiness. Some gentle drizzle could linger around midday, but glimpses of sun are possible later on. Temperatures about 17°C should keep things mild, and light mist is expected partway into the evening hours.
Tomorrow might kick off with brisk rain, easing into lighter spells by lunchtime. Skies could brighten a little, yet the day remains partly overcast. Temperatures near 16°C maintain a gentle warmth, and occasional drizzle can reappear late afternoon. Night-time clouds may hold off further showers for much of the evening.
A few morning raindrops are likely on Wednesday, but sunshine could break through by midday. Periods of cloud persist later, though temperatures about 17°C give a slightly warmer feel. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, especially around dusk, or overnight, when light breezes could carry another burst of drizzle.
Thursday shifts towards calmer conditions, with only sparse clouds and temperatures near 16°C. Early sunshine might greet the morning, and dry weather should dominate through midday. Later in the afternoon, a gentle breeze may appear, but skies are set to remain largely clear, entirely minimising any chance of evening showers.
Friday heralds a brighter scene, as temperatures about 18°C mingle with passing clouds. Rain seems unlikely, suggesting a pleasantly dry day from dawn until dusk. This weekend looks similarly steady, with mild afternoons and mostly limited drizzle expected. Skies should stay clear enough for continued warmth across the remaining days.
This article was automatically generated
