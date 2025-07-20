Today, Sunday, July 20, features moderate rain drifting over Aberystwyth, with occasional thunder possible. Temperatures near 20°C and lows about 14°C are likely, along with breezy spells. Expect wet conditions in the morning, followed by patchy drizzle later on. Skies may brighten briefly, though rainfall remains. Showers continue into the evening.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain with some drizzle, keeping conditions on the damp side. Temperatures about 17°C and lows near 12°C should prevail, with morning mist likely before midday. Light showers may persist in parts of the afternoon, but clearer spells might appear later on. A gentle breeze adds a chill.
The next day continues with unsettled skies. Drizzle is possible in the morning, while temperatures about 17°C and lows near 12°C keep conditions mild. Rainfall could taper off by midday, offering occasional breaks in the cloud. Light winds should hold the day feeling comfortable. Brighter intervals might emerge late afternoon.
Midweek sees patchy rain with thunder early on, but also glimpses of sun. Temperatures about 16°C and lows near 12°C maintain a cool edge. Wetter spells may break in the late morning, giving way to partial clearing. A moderate breeze could pick up, but calmer conditions are expected by evening.
The rest of the week remains fairly settled overall, featuring sunny intervals and a hint of drizzle. Temperatures about 16°C and lows near 11°C keep conditions mild. Skies look clearer, through the afternoon, though fleeting clouds could bring brief showers. Winds stay gentle, offering a calmer stretch by evening.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
