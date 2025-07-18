Today, Friday, July 18, in Aberystwyth sees patchy rain early on, switching to partly cloudy conditions by evening. Temperatures near 18°C could dominate the afternoon. Morning drizzle might linger but should ease as clouds lift, allowing occasional glimpses of sun. Late daylight hours stay calm, with minimal chance of showers.
Tomorrow, Saturday, brings another mix of drizzle and heavier bursts. Patchy clouds might break at times, and temperatures about 20°C should keep things mild. Morning cloud cover may feel persistent, though occasional sunny spells are possible. Evening conditions expect fewer downpours, making rain less frequent later on. Expect breezy conditions.
Sunday continues with steady rain throughout much of the day, occasionally turning heavier. Overcast skies remain likely, with temperatures near 18°C holding firm. Intervals of drizzle may develop in the afternoon, keeping things damp. Later periods could see brief lulls, though wet weather remains a feature for hours. Soggy conditions.
Monday sees more wet weather rolling through, along with lingering cloud cover. Temperatures near 16°C keep conditions cooler than recent days. Showers often appear in the morning, occasionally tapering off by midday. Overcast skies may dominate, but fleeting breaks in the gloom could occur. Drizzle remains possible into late evening.
Tuesday brings slightly unsettled conditions, with scattered showers and cloudy spells. Temperatures about 16°C maintain a generally dreary outlook. Rain may be lighter than previous days, though bursts of drizzle still loom. Overcast patches persist, but short sunny intervals might appear. Overall, final midweek weather retains an unsettled, showery pattern.
This article was automatically generated
