Local weather in Aberystwyth today, Thursday, July 17, is looking damp, with patchy rain drifting in and gentle breezes. Drizzle is likely in the morning, clearing to brighter skies later on. Expect temperatures about 19°C, so it should feel mild despite the occasional shower. Rain showers may linger into the evening.
Tomorrow brings a similar pattern, featuring scattered rain and cloudy skies through most of the day. A few dry intervals might appear, but keep an eye out for light showers in the afternoon. Temperatures near 19°C are expected, maintaining a mild atmosphere despite the unsettled conditions. Local weather patterns might shift briefly, but no major improvements appear likely.
Saturday could see brief sunny breaks before patchy rain returns in the afternoon. Weather conditions remain changeable, though any rainfall may be short-lived. Temperatures close to 20°C suggest a gentle warmth, making it a relatively pleasant day in between those passing showers. Cloudy skies and passing drizzle remain part of the local weather forecast.
This weekend promises more wet spells on Sunday, with moderate rain likely and occasional mist in the early hours. Showers might persist off and on, but a few clearer moments could pop up. Temperatures about 17°C keep things cooler compared to previous days.
Monday looks set to continue the theme of unsettled weather, with patchy bursts of rain and winds. Some brighter interludes are possible midday, offering respite from the dampness. Temperatures near 16°C keep it on the cool side, finishing a week of shifting weather.
