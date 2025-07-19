Today (Saturday, July 19) in Aberystwyth is set to feel breezy, with patchy rain lingering through the daytime. Occasional drizzle might appear, though brief clear intervals could sneak in. Showers are likely mid-afternoon, leading to damp conditions. Temperatures near 20°C should dominate, keeping things mild despite the grey skies.
Tomorrow, heavier rain creeps in, delivering moderate downpours at times. Showers persist for much of the day, creating a soggy atmosphere. Temperatures about 19°C keep it relatively cool. Brief relief might appear late evening, when skies lighten up. Windy spells could add extra chills to an already wet scene.
A damp start arrives Monday, with patchy rain expected. Temperatures near 17°C prevail, offering a cooler spell. Occasional breaks in the clouds may bring brief brightness. Drizzle is likely to linger, so expect more greys than blues throughout the afternoon. Winds ease but still carry a hint of chill.
Clouds remain stubborn Tuesday, with patchy rain once more in the forecast. Temperatures about 17°C linger, accompanied by occasional drizzle. Some drier spells might unfold in the afternoon, offering brief respite. The breeze calms down, yet showers can quite often pop up here and there. Expect limited sunshine into early evening.
Another damp outlook lingers Wednesday, featuring patchy rain at intervals. Temperatures near 15°C signal a cooler day, with overcast skies prevailing. Occasional showers may disrupt any short-lived clear patches. Afternoon clouds hang around, keeping the scene dull and gloomy. The wind picks up slightly, adding a chill to the late evening air.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.