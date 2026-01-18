Today, Sunday, January 18 sees mostly cloudy skies with patchy rain likely in the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 7°C, with occasional drizzles on and off. Evening could bring lingering cloud cover near 6°C. Aberystwyth can also experience a brief spell of light showers, adding a damp feel to the day.
Tomorrow warms slightly under cloudy conditions, bringing near 8°C. Early morning might see patchy rain here and there, but the day gradually transitions to drier spells. Afternoon has gentle breezes and partial overcast, while evening settles around 5°C. A mild but grey outlook defines Monday’s weather. Expect much calmer moments.
Sunshine emerges for Tuesday, lifting temperatures near 8°C during mid-afternoon. Early hours remain crisp around 6°C, though skies clear for a brighter midday. Some scattered clouds drift by later, but no significant rain is set to appear. Evening cools to about 5°C, rounding out a quite pleasantly mild moment overall.
Cooler conditions define Wednesday, topping near 6°C. Skies remain partly cloudy, with minimal threat of rain. Early morning hovers about 4°C, creating a brisk feel. Afternoon stays stable, patches of cloud may linger. By evening, temperatures dip to 3°C. A dry, calm midweek pattern persists, shaping a truly tranquil vibe.
A chill sets in on Thursday, with highs near 4°C and occasional wintry flurries early on. Morning starts around 3°C, featuring patchy clouds. Some very brief snow showers might appear midday, with skies clearing later and breezy at times. Evening dips to about 1°C, concluding a distinctly colder stint overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.