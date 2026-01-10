Today, Saturday, January 10, brings patchy rain in Aberystwyth. Early temperatures hover near 0°C, climbing to about 4°C by afternoon. Clouds dominate, and the evening hints at a slight freeze with drizzle lingering. Gentle breezes accompany the damp weather, keeping conditions chilly but not severe.
Expect a milder shift tomorrow with frequent rain. Temperatures near 4°C rise to about 11°C, though gusty winds make it feel cooler. Light drizzle appears likely throughout the afternoon, and heavier downpours may surface later. Occasional breaks in the clouds offer brief relief during this rainy spell.
A damp Sunday continues the unsettled theme, with temperatures near 8°C creeping up to about 10°C. Patchy rain lingers most of the day, accompanied by moderate breezes. Showers fluctuate in intensity, but dryness stays elusive. Brief pauses might emerge late, granting a momentary respite from the drizzle.
Monday sees moderate rain dominating, keeping the air cool. Minimum temperatures hover near 6°C, while highs reach about 8°C. Intense showers persist through midday, easing slightly toward evening. Damp conditions remain in control, but fleeting lighter patches may sneak through. Strolling outside feels soggy under the persistent downpours.
Cloudy skies linger Tuesday, with temperatures near 5°C reaching about 6°C in the afternoon. Showers break out by later hours, bringing light rain to many spots. Gentle winds keep the chill alive, though conditions remain calmer overall. No major breaks from the grey pattern, so expect a subdued, drizzly finish. Misty patches might form overnight, rounding off a consistently damp regional weather forecast.
