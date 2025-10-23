Today, Thursday, October 23, brings moderate rain with frequent showers and breezy conditions. Temperatures about 10°C keep things cool, and gusty winds make rain likely for much of the day. Occasional breaks in the clouds might pop up, but damp spells will dominate from morning through evening.
Tomorrow continues the wet spell, with moderate rain and gusty winds persisting. Temperatures near 10°C remain steady, and heavier bursts may appear by midday. Light drizzle could linger in the late afternoon, ensuring a grey sky that shows little sign of brightening.
This weekend starts with steady rain on Saturday, keeping temperatures about 9°C under cloudy skies. Showers look set to stick around, though intensities may vary throughout the day. Short dry intervals are possible, yet the overall vibe stays damp, with a chance of lighter patches toward late afternoon.
The weekend continues in Aberystwyth on Sunday with more moderate rain and temperatures near 9°C. Drizzly spells may stretch into midday, with occasional heavier showers lingering late. A few breaks could emerge in the afternoon, but any sunshine is fleeting, leaving most areas misty and damp through the evening.
Next week arrives with a slight uptick in temperatures near 12°C on Monday, although moderate rain remains possible. Showers might alternate between light and steady, creating a persistently grey mood. Occasional lulls could provide brief relief, yet overall wet conditions are expected to linger from morning until late, making dryness elusive. Winds may be noticeable, but thunderstorms remain unlikely, leaving showers as the norm.
This article was automatically generated
