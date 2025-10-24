Today, Friday, October 24, brings moderate rain in Aberystwyth with temperatures near 11°C and overnight lows about 8°C. Local weather conditions could feel damp, so expect grey skies throughout the day. The daily forecast suggests consistent showers without much interruption, making it a rainy start to the weekend.
Tomorrow features patchy rain and breezy spells, with highs around 9°C and lows near 8°C. Showers are likely on and off, although they might ease slightly later in the day. Daily weather updates hint at occasional drizzle, but there could be brief moments of clearer skies.
This weekend sees more rain on Sunday, with top temperatures about 12°C and overnight values near 8°C. Showers may intensify at times, contributing to a wetter feel overall. Local forecasts indicate consistent dampness, so expect plenty of cloud cover. Winds can pick up, but calmer intervals could appear.
Monday remains unsettled with patchy rain and daytime readings about 10°C. Evening temperatures hold near 9°C, suggesting a slightly milder trend compared to previous nights. Weather conditions might turn briefly stable before clouds roll in once again. Showers could persist, keeping everything damp for much of the day.
Tuesday appears brighter if occasional rain lingers. Daytime highs climb near 12°C, while nights settle about 7°C. Skies may remain overcast for part of the afternoon, though any drizzle should be brief. Local weather patterns suggest a calmer spell, making it a welcome break in the extended forecast. Daily updates hint at a shift toward milder conditions by late evening.
