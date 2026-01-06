Today, Tuesday, January 6, sees moderate rain and occasional sleet overnight. In Aberystwyth, breezes remain strong, and rainfall is widespread. Temperatures near 6°C at the warmest, with lows about -2°C, could make for a chilly day. Frequent downpours may linger, offering little chance for clear skies, though breaks are possible.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain with maximum temperatures about 5°C and lows near 3°C. Rain is likely on and off, but clouds could break occasionally. Strong gusts are predicted, so expect a blustery day. A few drier spells might pop up here and there, though heavier showers remain possible throughout daylight.
Expected on Thursday is moderate rain with sleet around midday. Highs near 6°C and lows about 2°C may keep the day feeling cool. The wind might subside slightly, though steady rainfall is expected. Some heavier bursts could roll through, keeping conditions wet and unsettled. Occasional breaks from gloom seem unlikely.
Likely on Friday is moderate rain with the possibility of sleet showers. Highs near 6°C and lows about 4°C, plus brisk winds, continue. Cloud cover may dominate, though short breaks in the rain could occur. Expect persistent dampness through much of the day, with gusty conditions adding to the chill.
This weekend features highs near 6°C and continued patchy rain, with occasional lighter showers throughout the day. Winds could strengthen, particularly by evening, making outdoor conditions quite gusty. Overcast intervals remain likely, while brief lulls in rainfall may offer only limited relief. Overall, a damp and breezy pattern seems set.
This article was automatically generated
