Today, Friday, January 9, brings consistent rain, keeping conditions wet. In Aberystwyth, rain persists through the day, with temperatures near 2°C and reaching about 5°C. Light drizzle is likely in the afternoon, making for a cloudy forecast overall. Winds might pick up slightly, but heavier downpours appear sporadic at times.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain early on, with temperatures near 0°C at dawn and about 5°C by midday. Clouds remain overhead, though a few brighter spells might sneak through. Brief drizzle cannot be ruled out, but any major showers look less frequent, giving a quieter weather outlook. Skies stay mostly grey.
Sunday arrives with stronger winds and patchy rain, pushing temperatures near 2°C up to about 9°C. This weekend remains unsettled, so drizzle may pop up throughout the day. Occasional heavier rain could develop, keeping the weather generally wet. Late evening might offer brief clear spells, but cloud cover dominates often.
The new week starts with patchy rain, holding temperatures near 8°C early and about 10°C later. Drizzle appears through most of the morning, with scattered showers into the afternoon. A gusty breeze could move these showers along, but skies stay mostly cloudy, ensuring the wet weather theme continues. All day.
Further ahead, Tuesday remains overcast with occasional light rain, keeping temperatures near 3°C early and about 7°C later. Skies may brighten slightly in the afternoon, though drizzle is still possible. Showers should ease toward nighttime, but a subtle breeze lingers, meaning the day ends on a cloudy note, mostly calm.
