Today, Wednesday, January 14, in Aberystwyth presents a mostly overcast weather forecast with patchy rain at times. Expect drizzle toward evening, with daytime temperatures about 5°C dropping near 2°C overnight. Conditions remain grey, but rainfall totals look minimal, offering a gentle start to this week’s weather. Clouds linger well into the night, ensuring a cool but mostly quiet evening.
Tomorrow continues the local weather forecast trend with damp conditions and possible patchy rain. Temperatures near 7°C keep the day fresh, while lows rest about 3°C by nighttime. A cloudy sky could bring intermittent drizzle, but there may be brief breaks offering a glimpse of clearer weather. Look out for fleeting moments of dryness in the late afternoon.
Friday stays on the cloudy side, with light rain possible in the afternoon. Daytime highs hit about 7°C, while overnight readings settle near 2°C. Minimal sunshine might appear briefly, yet drizzle remains possible, maintaining a mild but slightly unsettled forecast.
This weekend commences on Saturday under mostly cloudy conditions, with a minor chance of drizzle toward dusk. Temperatures approach 7°C, and overnight levels linger near 4°C. Mild weather should prevail for most of the day, although passing showers could keep it slightly damp.
Sunday follows with a similar pattern, featuring highs about 6°C and lows near 4°C. Patchy rain might develop later on, but a few brighter spells could emerge earlier. Overall, conditions stay relatively calm, rounding off the weekend with modest drizzle and mild temperatures in the forecast.
This article was automatically generated
