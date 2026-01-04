Today, Sunday, January 4, Aberystwyth sees a mix of moderate rain switching to heavy snow by nightfall. Conditions are unpredictable, with blizzard gusts possible and temperatures near 3°C. The evening may bring bursts of cloud and lingering wintry spells. As the night progresses, heavier bursts may shift back to rain, creating slippery paths.
Tomorrow continues wintry vibes, featuring moderate or heavy snow showers through the early hours. Brief sunny spells could emerge, but temperatures about 3°C keep it feeling cold. Overnight skies may clear, allowing a crisp chill to settle. Milder patches could briefly melt snow, though surfaces may stubbornly refreeze by dusk in parts.
Chilly air holds on Tuesday, with moderate snow expected, in the morning. Skies might brighten at intervals later, though temperatures near 3°C remain brisk. Blustery gusts could persist, making outdoor conditions feel colder. Occasional drifts could accumulate, in sheltered spots, so expect slippery roads in places.
Midweek brings patchy rain on Wednesday, mixed with drizzle occasionally interrupted by lighter cloud. Temperatures about 6°C will provide a milder touch, but cooler air lingers beneath. Afternoon glimpses of sun may break through before evening dampness resumes. Rainfall intensity could pick up late, raising chances of occasional persistent showers overnight.
Later in the week sees unsettled conditions on Thursday, offering moderate rain and possible mixes. Temperatures near 7°C suggest a damp atmosphere, though nighttime chill could spark flurries. Occasional drizzle may still mix with cooler gusts. A breeze from the west might drive bursts of rain after nightfall.
This article was automatically generated
