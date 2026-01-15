Today, Thursday, January 15, in Aberystwyth features patches of light rain drifting across the area. Conditions stay mostly cloudy, with drizzle likely to appear from morning through early evening. Temperatures near 7°C make the day feel cool, though the breeze remains moderate. Occasional dry spells might break through, but grey skies dominate.
Tomorrow expects lingering morning rain, clearing gradually towards midday. Skies could stay fairly overcast, but occasional brighter intervals are possible. Temperatures about 8°C offer a mild feel, keeping conditions comfortable despite leftover dampness. Light showers may redevelop late in the afternoon, so passing clouds remain a possibility for much of the day.
Saturday appears drier, providing a welcome pause from recent drizzle. Partly cloudy skies are likely, with occasional sunshine breaking through. Temperatures hover near 8°C, ensuring gentle warmth for this time of year. Minimal threat of showers suggests a calmer day overall, though a few grey patches may pass swiftly.
This weekend includes Sunday, which might bring patchy rain back into the forecast, especially during midday. Expect mostly cloudy skies paired with brief drizzly spells. Temperatures about 7°C provide a mild touch, though breezes can strengthen at times. Some drier intervals may emerge, but clouds and occasional raindrops are likely.
Monday maintains mostly overcast conditions with scant sunshine. Weather remains calm, with minimal wind, though a brief stray shower could appear later. Temperatures near 8°C keep the day mild, concluding this unsettled run. Rainfall threats stay low overall, leaving the area under cloudy skies as evening arrives.
This article was automatically generated
