Today sees patchy rain in many places, with conditions generally staying cloudy. In Aberystwyth, showers keep coming, and temperatures near 9°C could feel a bit brisk. The weather forecast indicates occasional breaks from the rain, but skies remain grey. Lows hover about 4°C by evening time, adding a chill.
Tomorrow looks mostly overcast, with a chance of light drizzle developing now and then. Temperatures near 5°C keep the daytime cool, while dropping about 2°C overnight. There might be spells of gentle rain rolling through, so the weather remains damp. Still, occasional brighter intervals offer minor relief during the day.
Thursday, January 15 should feel milder, with patchy rain. Temperatures reach near 7°C and dip about 4°C later. The forecast points to a mix of cloudy skies and brief drizzle, but heavier showers are unlikely. Most of the day stays dull, though a few breaks in the cloud could emerge.
Friday appears a bit unsettled, featuring patchy rain and occasional cloudy spells. Forecast updates show highs near 8°C, with minimal dips about 3°C as night approaches. Sunshine might peek through at times, yet scattered drizzle keeps the atmosphere somewhat damp. Conditions lean toward mild but remain changeable throughout the day.
This weekend brings mostly overcast skies with stable conditions. Anticipate maximum temperatures near 6°C and lows about 4°C, keeping the air slightly chilly. Rain seems unlikely, offering a relatively dry spell. Cloud cover remains solid for much of the day, but limited hints of brightness may lighten the mood occasionally.
