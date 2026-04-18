Today, Saturday, April 18, brings patchy rain with occasional brighter spells across Aberystwyth. Temperatures near 10°C are on the cards, accompanied by moderate breezes. Showers could linger in the morning, easing gradually by late afternoon. Late-evening drizzle remains a possibility, so expect a mix of clouds and fleeting dryness. This weather update points to a changeable day overall.
Tomorrow is shaping up to be mostly sunny, with temperatures about 10°C in the afternoon. Early hours may feel crisp, though the day should stay clear and bright. Clouds are unlikely, ensuring an extended spell of sunshine. Gentle breezes continue, maintaining a pleasant atmosphere from morning into the evening.
Some patchy rain may develop Monday, with midday bringing the highest chance of drizzle. Thermometers reach near 12°C before dipping to about 3°C overnight. Intervals of sunshine could appear later, providing limited brightness. Calm winds prevail, yet the air feels cool as night falls.
Breezy conditions are likely Tuesday, with gusts picking up slightly through the day. Temperatures hover near 12°C as skies vary between overcast patches and short sunny breaks. Light rain cannot be ruled out, but clearer spells may dominate by late afternoon. Evening brings a gentle drop in both wind and readings.
Wednesday looks fairly mild, featuring partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 13°C. Mornings might feel sharper, but midday warmth emerges under occasional sunshine. Rain remains unlikely, and breezes keep conditions comfortable. Long spells of daylight offer a balanced mix of scattered cloud and pleasant sun throughout the day.
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