Wednesday, January 7 brings patchy rain to Aberystwyth, plus occasional drizzle with slightly breezy conditions in places. Temperatures near 5°C often keep the day chilly under partly cloudy skies and cooler spots. This weather forecast suggests a damp start, with a chance of light sleet briefly in early hours.
Tomorrow sees heavy rain dominating daylight, with a burst of heavy snow expected later. Temperatures close to 5°C mix with brisk wind, creating unsettled conditions. Showers persist into the night, shifting from rain to sleet, and possibly becoming blizzard-like before returning to lighter drizzle in some neighbourhoods.
Friday indicates moderate rain on and off, with temperatures about 5°C. Winds remain steady, leading to consistent drizzle in some areas. Cloudy skies and occasional showers are likely, so expect damp conditions for much of the day. Rain may gradually ease toward evening, but remains a factor near coastal spots.
This weekend kicks off Saturday with patchy rain early on, then clearer spells later. Temperatures near 5°C at midday could dip below freezing overnight. Sunny periods break through by afternoon, offering a brief respite from drizzle. Brisk breezes hold steady, but rainfall risk gradually drops as the evening progresses. Gusts may appear.
Sunday continues the weekend under moderate or heavy snow showers at times, with temperatures about 3°C. Clouds linger throughout, and strong gusts heighten the chill factor. Light sleet occasionally replaces the snow as rain creeps in by afternoon, contributing to wet conditions. By nightfall, drizzle could merge with lingering flakes. Winds intensify.
