Today (Saturday, January 3) brings swirling snow and patchy rain across Aberystwyth. Slightly milder afternoon moments might appear, but temperatures about 4°C keep snow flurries possible. Breezy winds could intensify during midday, raising the chance of heavier bursts of rain or snow. Evening hours might turn calmer, although a few lingering showers could pop up before midnight.
Tomorrow delivers chilly breezes and occasional heavy snow during the morning. Temperatures near 3°C could allow sleet to mix with rain. Midday might bring shorter breaks in the cloud, though thicker cover is expected by dusk. Mild gusts overnight keep conditions unsettled into the next day. Nighttime readings could hover near 1°C.
The new week keeps a wintry touch on Monday, featuring bursts of snow from mid-morning onward. Temperatures about 2°C might nudge slightly above freezing by afternoon, leading to possible periods of light rain. Brief clearer spells are likely late in the day, yet scattered flurries remain possible after dark. Calm winds may develop overnight.
A brisk pattern remains on Tuesday, with light snow showers lingering throughout the morning, followed by patches of sunshine. Temperatures near 3°C offer limited comfort, but fewer gusts should make conditions more bearable. Occasional heavier showers could surface mid-afternoon, then taper off by early evening. Dry intervals become more common after midnight.
Midweek brings calmer skies on Wednesday, with partly cloudy conditions likely. Temperatures about 2°C might stay low enough for a dusting of snow in the early morning, although the afternoon appears drier. Any brief drizzle should vanish quickly if it emerges. Evening readings may drop towards freezing, setting the stage for overnight frost.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.