Today, Friday, January 16, brings patchy rain in the morning, turning overcast by midday and clearing slightly toward late afternoon. Temperatures about 8°C feel mild, though brief rain showers may pop up throughout. Light drizzle could appear near midday. In Aberystwyth, conditions might include some drizzle and cloudy skies.
Tomorrow looks partly cloudy with occasional sunshine breaking through. Temperatures about 8°C remain comfortable, with no significant rain expected. Clouds will be present, but brighter spells should dominate most of the afternoon, creating a mild forecast for those who enjoy clearer weather conditions. A gentle breeze adds to the pleasant outlook.
Patchy rain is likely on Sunday, with heavier cloud coverage in place. Temperatures near 7°C keep the air nicely fresh, and there could be a short rain burst around midday. Overcast periods linger, but a few brighter intervals might sneak through during the late afternoon. Local showers may briefly appear.
A mix of patchy rain and cloudy conditions arrives Monday, with temperatures close to 8°C. Overcast skies will dominate the morning, though a lighter breeze keeps conditions manageable. The forecast suggests limited rain later, so occasional cloud breaks could appear by late afternoon. Expect mostly grey skies until midday.
Partly cloudy skies arrive Tuesday, reaching about 8°C. Some sunshine is expected, and showers seem unlikely. The weather remains fairly mild throughout the day, with a comfortable breeze providing clear and pleasant conditions. Overnight, temperatures could dip slightly, but no significant rain appears on the radar. Sunny spells could linger too.
