Today, Sunday, January 11, has moderate rain with breezy spells. Aberystwyth is set to see windy conditions too. Temperatures near 11°C are likely, bringing occasional drizzle and patchy rain through late evening. Frequent rainfall is expected, creating a damp setting. Winds may gust, adding to overall intensity.
Tomorrow continues with patchy rain in the early hours, shifting toward lighter showers by afternoon. Temperatures about 9°C may offer a milder feel. Overcast skies linger, though the possibility of brief clear spells cannot be ruled out. Rainfall chances remain high, ensuring a damp environment. Occasional gusts persist, sustaining damp conditions.
Heavy downpours greet Tuesday, with temperatures near 8°C and wind gusts making it feel chilly. Rain looks persistent, occasionally intensifying into moderate bursts. Certain periods might see drizzle ease, but clouds dominate overhead. Conditions remain unsettled throughout, keeping the day rather soggy. Persistent winds boost the unsettled impression.
Moderate rain emerges Wednesday, bringing temperatures about 7°C. Overcast skies linger, and patchy rain could appear at intervals. Brief lulls may break through, yet showers remain likely well into the evening. Winds stay noticeable, contributing to a cooler atmosphere and reinforcing the unsettled forecast. Strong gusts keep showers swirling steadily.
Patchy drizzle extends into Thursday, accompanied by occasional dryness and temperatures near 7°C. Sunny spells may emerge in the afternoon, though evening cloud cover is probable. Light rain could reappear after dark, while notable gusts persist. Conditions stay somewhat volatile, concluding a wet stretch overall. Occasional sunshine fosters brightness, though fleeting drizzle remains possible.
