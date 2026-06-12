An 11-year-old pupil from Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos is organising a charity coffee morning to raise funds for two causes that have played an important role in her life.
Matilda Thomas will host the event from 10am-12pm on Friday, 27 June, at Neuadd y Paith, Capel Seion, and is hoping local residents will come along to show their support.
The coffee morning will raise vital funds for DASH Ceredigion and the Pili Pala Additional Needs Unit at Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos, where Matilda currently attends before moving on to secondary school in September.
Matilda's mother said: “These organisations have provided tremendous support to Matilda and to us as a family over the years, and being able to give something back means a great deal to her.”
The event promises a warm community atmosphere, with a selection of cakes and refreshments available for visitors to enjoy. Guests will also be treated to entertainment from local choir Meibion y Mynydd, helping to make it a memorable morning for all.
Everyone is welcome to attend and support Matilda’s fundraising efforts.
Croeso cynnes i bawb – a warm welcome to all.
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