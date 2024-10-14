The company is hopeful its new application has addressed the six previous reasons for refusal. It plans to avoid any extraction from an area of marsh fritillary butterfly habitat, and said there would be no losses to purple moor-grass and rush pasture. Although trees and hedgerows would be lost initially, Bryn Bach Coal said there would end up being two-and-a-half times as much once the restoration scheme was completed. “There will be an overall 47.25% increase in biodiversity value, mainly of woodland and scrub habitat as a result of the scheme,” said the design and access statement.