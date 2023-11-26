The Urdd’s annual tag rugby competition was held last week and as usual there were plenty of excitement and thrilling games throughout the day.
This year there was a new category, with Year 3 and 4 allowed to enter the competition.
Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn’s young team entered the competition by proudly wearing their new kit, kindly sponsored by Star Kebab and captained by Tomi Huw, who finished the competition as the top try scorer. They won three out of four games in their group and progressed to the final to face Ysgol OM Edwards, Llanuwchllyn.
This was a fantastic game with both teams going toe to toe and scoring tries alternatively.
The game was decided in the final seconds with Efan Jones scoring the winning try to seal the 40-35 victory for Godre’r Berwyn.
In the other category, Year 5 and 6 girls, Godre’r Berwyn’s team captained by Cadi Evans were looking to regain their title.
They certainly made their intentions clear by winning all six of their group games.
With momentum on their side, they won their semi final game 30-5 and continued their strong performance in the final by beating Ysgol Tryweryn 30-5 to be crowned Champions for the fourth year running.
With both team victorious they will now progress to the national competition in May, representing Meirionnydd against the best of Wales.