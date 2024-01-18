Friday night rugby under the Bodegroes floodlights on a calm but cold night, saw in-form Pwllheli take on a Dolgellau side with only the bare minimum 15 players available.
Pwllheli 76 Dolgellau 5, Admiral National League 1 North
Despite the lop sided score card, Dolgellau showed remarkable spirit and character, and all Pwllheli scores came from deep counter attacks and the result of poor tackling.
Dolgellau scored a single try for their effort, with outstanding no.8, Marius Jones going over from a quick tap penalty 10 minutes into the second half.
Youngsters, Gwion Lloyd, Kane Triggs and Dafydd Jones held up the front row of the scrum well before Kane had to leave the field, leaving Dolgellau with 14.
Stalwart Greg Smithies moved to prop, with both second rows, Marius and Paddy Scott, having plenty of ball in the loose.
Indeed the Dolgellau three-quarters had their share of the ball too, centres, Geraint Owen and Tim Jones probed often, but Pwllheli’s mobile defence thwarted them all night.
Wingers Osian and Jago had their work cut out, but stuck at it admirably all game. Full back Dion Jones was harshly ‘yellow carded’ leaving Dolgellau with 13 for 10 minutes.
Owain Thomas had to fill the vacant scrum half post, and tackled aggressively and took Pwllheli on with several probing runs. The two flankers, Cai Lewis-Smith and Jack ‘bach’ Evans Bwlchgwyn both managed a steady supply of ball from a line-out under pressure.
Pwllheli were outstanding on the evening with tries by Elgan Pugh (3), John Pugh, Sam Hughes, Huw Williams, Osian Jones, Elis Griffiths, Jac Jones, Bedwyr Jones, Huw Owen and Myfyr Parry with successful conversions by Gruffudd ab Ieuan (2) and Osian Jones (5).
Dolgellau coaches Andy Johnson and Rob Mason have a good nucleus of young players available for the re-building process for division two next season.