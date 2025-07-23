A Machynlleth wedding venue has launched a new partnership with an award-winning food historian and caterer.
Hotel Plas Dolguog has established a new collaboration with Seren Charrington-Hollins' catering business, Bubbling Stove.
The 16th-century manor house set overlooking the foothills of Eryri National Park is now working with the chef who specialises in making historic and traditional food.
The new partnership aims to create the ultimate wedding experience for couples at the three-star establishment.
Stephanie Windsor-Lewis, who took over the running of Plas Dolguog three years ago, said: “We are delighted to partner with Seren at Bubbling Stove, a celebrated caterer known for outstanding wedding cuisine.
“Together, we look forward to offering couples a truly memorable experience, combining exceptional food with the unique atmosphere of our venue.”
The two businesses celebrated their collaboration with a ‘Wedding Picnic’ on Saturday 19 July for couples who have married at the hotel, or are considering it as a venue.
The picnic gave Seren an opportunity to show off her mastery in traditional baking, creating a vast spread of finger food for the guests.
The spread included a huge cheese board complete with an entire roll of Stilton and other unique cheeses sourced locally, from a sage-infused hard cheese to a Welsh cheddar with thyme, accompanied by Seren’s award-winning marmalades and chutneys.
Each table was laden with traditional pastry finger food, from slow-baked quiches to pork pies accompanied by cured meats.
The desserts table offered Seren’s award-winning gluten-free brownie plus individual trifles, a lemon posset, mini churros, scones with strawberries and cream, as well as a chocolate fountain for guests, both small and large, to enjoy.
The evening showcased the orangery at the hotel which overlooks the lawn, opening onto stunning views of the Dyfi Valley, river and rolling mountains beyond.
