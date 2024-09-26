Figures obtained by Personal Injury Claims UK show North Wales Police logged 19,229 shoplifting offences in the area since April 2019, with figures rising dramatically since 2023.
From 2019 to 2020, there were 4035 shoplifting offences in north Wales.
In 2020/2021, this dropped to 2702 offences.
A year later, this number increased to 3372.
In 2022/23, the number increased to 4188.
This rose to 4932 in 2023/24.
In the past five years nearly half of all investigations into shoplifting by NWP have resulted in a ‘no suspect identified’ outcome, standing at a number of 9662.
Out of the nearly 20,000 offences since 2019, 1191 community resolution orders have been handed out to shoplifting perpetrators as a form of lesser punishment.
