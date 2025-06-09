Harlech Foodservice has made the Sunday Times list of the best employers for 2025.
Staff say they’re not surprised because they feel part of the family-owned firm.
The good news comes hot on the heels of Harlech being crowned Best Weholesaler in the UK by The Caterer magazine.
Morgan Jones, warehouse manager at the firm’s headquarters near Criccieth, said the opportunity of long-term employment and training at the company means many young people can stay in the area.
Morgan joined the firm as a part-time van driver’s assistant aged 16. Eleven years later he has a key role within the company’s operations and has bought a home in Nefyn, something he says he would have been unlikely to be able to afford if he hadn’t been able to develop his career at Harlech Foodservice.
“I first joined when I was looking for a part-time summer job while I was still in school,” said Morgan.
“I went to university but didn’t like it all so came back.
“Harlech offered me a job, I took it, and things grew from there.
“I am not at all surprised Harlech has been named one of the best places to work.
“I’ve worked here since I was 16 so I clearly like working here.
“Promotion within the company has not just been possible, but strongly encouraged.
“It helps that the company has been developing and growing so quickly, especially the last few years, which means we need extra staff.
“Roles are coming up because the company is growing and positions are being created, rather than someone leaving the business.
“Growth means there is path forward for the staff, there is a path upwards.
“Having a career in our neck of the woods is not easy unfortunately. There are just not that many well-paid careers here, which is why companies like Harlech are so important.”
Managing director David Cattrall said the Sunday Times listing was great recognition for the firm.
“I am chuffed to bits quite honestly.
“We have been driving sales growth in the last couple of years and to make it happen we knew the first thing we had to do was invest in our people, and strengthen our people from top to bottom.
“The fact we have done that and a short time later we have been recognised on our first attempt when being measured by the Sunday Times and WorkL is terrific.
“The staff have fed back that we genuinely are a great place to work, so we are very pleased.
“It was the team that gave us the feedback and it is done anonymously.”
Zoe Thomas, editor of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work, said: "The list is the UK’s biggest survey of employee engagement, compiled in partnership with workplace expert WorkL.
“Spanning a raft of sectors and located throughout the UK, the organisations in this year’s list range from innovative start-ups with a handful of employees to big multinational corporations staffed by thousands.
“These organisations know happy employees are the superpower helping them thrive.”
