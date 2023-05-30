A group of cyclists has completed a 29-mile charity ride in north Ceredigion, raising a total of £780 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The ride, organised by Afan Outdoor Leisure, was held on Sunday, 21 May, with riders heading from Glan yr Afon Industrial Estate, where Afan is based, up towards Moriah, then on to Devil’s Bridge, the Hafod arch, before looping back into Aberystwyth.
On what was a lovely, hot day, all riders gave their all, especially during some big climbs, and for a great cause.
Organisers said: "All the team at Afan would like to thank everyone for supporting us and give a big 'thank you' to Morrisons supermarket for donating the food for the day."
This year’s ride follows on from an event last year that raised an impressive £3,000 for the Bronglais Chemotherapy Day Unit Appeal.
Organisers will soon be looking for another local charity to support for next year's ride.