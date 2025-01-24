A 61-year-old council worker flew on the wing of a plane at 700ft to raise money for the Bronglais Chemotherapy Unit.
Wendy Thomas from Aberystwyth boasts two metal hips but doesn’t let that stop her from doing crazy things for charity.
What started as office cake sales 10 years ago escalated to yearly challenges including throwing herself out of planes, running huge distances and can now add ‘wing-walking’ to her arsenal.
In 2024 she raised £1,053.27 for the unit by strapping herself to the wing of a plane flying up to 110mph in August and using those hips to run the Cardiff Half Marathon in October.
Wendy, originally from Llanfihangel y Creuddyn, said: “The most difficult task is topping the challenges every year, people who know me think I’m crazy but I find it very rewarding to help in any way I can.
“The reason I was doing the challenge was for the brave people out there going through tough times, this pushes me to do these challenges.
“This cause is particularly close to my heart as both my closest friend and a family member have been diagnosed with this devastating disease.”
She has previously finished three ‘Race for Life’ runs in honour of her dad who lost his life to cancer, and the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge in 24 hours for a school in Sierra Leone.
Though she was a “little apprehensive” about the challenge, she was a little disappointed that the pilot didn’t do any loops: “Once up in the air, the experience was amazing.
“The pilot to be fair did a fair few nose dives to add to the thrill.
“The support I received was amazing.
“I cannot express my heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed.
“My aim was to raise £500 but we managed to double the amount!”