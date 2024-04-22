A 70-year-old woman has been rescued after getting trapped for two days in a building in Pennal.
Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team were called at around 2pm on 18 April to assist the woman who had fallen through the floor covering an old vehicle inspection pit some 48 hours earlier.
Unable to escape or raise the alarm, a family member who had been trying to contact the woman called the police.
An officer visited the property, noticed some keys hanging from the garage door, and investigating further, locating the woman trapped in the pit.
Search and rescue volunteers, police officers and an ambulance crew attended the incident. Armed with a ladder they assisted the woman out.
She was cold and dehydrated but otherwise okay.