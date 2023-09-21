An unusual piece of theatre comes to Aberystwyth this weekend, thanks to the Wales Outdoor Arts Consortium, supported by the Arts Council of Wales and Articulture.
The latter supports the development of innovative, outdoor arts, and one of their latest projects can be seen in Aberystwyth this Sunday.
'Swan in Love' will see Gary and Pel pedal into the hearts of audiences, inviting them to slow dance, snap some pics and take a ’romantic ride’ on their 7ft Swan Pedalo.
Get ready to fall ‘Swan in Love’ in this picturesque Swantacular walkabout performance.
Gary & Pel Live-Action Cartoon is a Cardiff-based outdoor performance company mixing slapstick comedy, physical theatre, circus, and adventure.
‘Swan in Love’ is a 30-minute walkabout spectacle featuring a recycled 7ft Swan Pedalo.
A playlist created by Welsh DJ ‘DirtyPop’ will be available to download via a QR code attached to the Swan Pedalo! The playlist features instrumental and Welsh language tracks.
Commissioned by the Wales Outdoor Arts Consortium, supported by Articulture and the Arts Council of Wales.
'Swan in Love' comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday at 12pm and 2pm and you can get an idea of what to expect in the video above.