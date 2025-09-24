Police have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the outskirts of Bangor in which a 17-year-old girl suffered serious injuries.
At 8.31pm on Tuesday, 23 September police received a 999-call reporting a collision on the A487 Treborth Road, involving two vehicles, a white VW Golf and a black Vauxhall Corsa.
The 17-year-old female driver of the Corsa was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and has since been airlifted to hospital in Stoke with serious injuries. Additional passengers have also sustained serious injuries and are receiving medical treatment.
The 57-year-old male driver of the Golf was arrested on suspicion of Section 4 driving unfit through drink or drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving before being taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with minor injuries.
Sergeant Duncan Logan of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for witnesses. He said: “Our investigation to establish the cause of the collision is underway.
“I am urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision and who are yet to speak to us to come forward. I am also appealing to anybody who may have dash cam footage showing the manner of driving of the white coloured VW Golf prior to the collision to contact us as soon as possible.”
Anybody with information is asked to contact us via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000787692.
