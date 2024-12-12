Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash on the A487 between Pantglas and Bryncir on 9 December at around 5.25pm.
Sergeant Daniel Rees of the Roads Crime Unit said: “Emergency services responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A487 between Pantglas and Bryncir.
“Two people were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd and a third was taken by air ambulance to Aintree major trauma unit.
“We are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.
“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have been travelling along the A487 at the relevant time who may have dash cam footage to contact us.”