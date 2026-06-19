Gwynedd Council is encouraging people with medical conditions or who are vulnerable to take part in a national scheme that could save vital time in an emergency.
The council is working with local partners to promote the 'Message in a Bottle' scheme – a way of keeping key personal and medical information where the emergency services know to look for it.
The scheme was established by the Lions Clubs International British Isles. A form records details like allergies, health conditions, medication and emergency contacts and is kept in a bottle with a green cross on it in the fridge.
Households receive green cross stickers to display, alerting the emergency services to the presence of the bottle.
If hospital treatment is required, 'Message in a Bottle' can be transferred to hospital staff.
The council has distributed bottles to residents who receive care or telecare services from them. Supplies will also be available for free by calling into Siop Gwynedd sites (Caernarfon, Dolgellau, Pwllheli) or Gwynedd libraries.
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Well-being said: "The scheme is a simple, but very effective way, of ensuring essential information is available to emergency services. It can make a huge difference in an emergency and puts the minds of individuals and their care-givers at ease.
"I am very glad that we have received funding from the Health and Social Care Regional Integration Fund for such an important scheme, which will make a difference to the residents of Gwynedd and their families."
And if you know someone who provides, or intends to provide, unpaid care to an adult or disabled child, an ID card is available.
The Carers Support Service provides a range of help and support for unpaid carers in Gwynedd.
Register with the Carers Outreach Service to receive carer cards and further information and support at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/gofalwyr.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.