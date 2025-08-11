Just nine months after donating a kidney to her mum, 28-year-old junior A&E doctor Meg Pragnell is setting out to break a World Record by completing 15 half Iron-distance triathlons in 15 days — one in each of the UK’s national parks including Snowdonia.
Meg, who wants to raise £15,000 for Sarcoma UK, the only UK charity dedicated to those affected by sarcoma cancer, started her challenge on 31 July in the Cairngorms National Park, and will swim, bike and run a total of 1,000km across Britain’s wildest landscapes, finishing in her home county of Derbyshire in the Peak District National Park.
Meg, who works 40-60 hour weeks as an A&E doctor in Derby, along with teaching medical students, has been training up to 16 hours a week, fitting sessions around overnight shifts and unpredictable hospital hours.
After her kidney donation last autumn, Meg had to rebuild her strength and fitness from scratch - starting with walking just 200 metres on a treadmill.
Meg will complete one triathlon per day for 15 consecutive days. Each triathlon includes a 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21.1km run — totalling up to eight hours per day. A full list of the triathlon dates and locations can be found below.
The challenge will raise money for Sarcoma UK after one of Meg’s close friends was diagnosed with the cancer aged just 26.
“Three years ago, one of my greatest pals, Emma, was diagnosed with sarcoma — a brutal, rare cancer that is difficult to diagnose and harder to treat. She fought like an absolute trooper through chemotherapy and major surgery. In February 2023, she rang the bell to mark the end of her treatment.
“This is about more than finishing triathlons. It’s about visibility, advocacy, and hope. If one person hears the word ‘sarcoma’ because of this — and gets an earlier diagnosis — it will all have been worth it.”
Sarcoma remains one of the least understood and most underfunded cancers. Often affecting young adults, its rarity makes it hard to diagnose early, leading to poor outcomes. Sarcoma UK funds vital research, supports those affected, and campaigns for better treatment and awareness. Meg’s goal is to raise £15,000 to support this mission.
If successful, Meg will take the World Record for the most consecutive middle distance triathlons completed.
Follow Meg’s journey on Instagram, track her progress, and support her fundraising efforts through her JustGiving page (https://www.justgiving.com/page/15in15).
After tackling Cairngorms National Park on Thursday, 31 July, Meg moved on to Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park on Friday, 1 August, Northumberland National Park on Saturday, 2 August, Lake District National Park, Sunday, 3 August, the Yorkshire Dales on Monday, 4 August, North York Moors National Park, Tuesday, 5 August, The Broads, Wednesday, 6 August, South Downs on Thursday, 7 August, and New Forest National Park on Friday, 8 August. Then, on Saturday, 9 August, Meg tackled Dartmoor National Park, Exmoor on Sunday, 10 August, and Brecon Beacons today, Monday, 11 August.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, 12 August, Meg will take on Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and on Wednesday, 13 August – Snowdonia (Eryri) National Park.
She hopes to complete her challenge on Thursday, 14 August, at Peak District National Park.
