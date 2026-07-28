Abersoch RNLI rescued three people when their Orkney boat broke down.
The RNLI was called at 11.36am Saturday, 25 July following a report of an Orkney day fisher boat with engine failure four miles west of Sarn Badrig buoy (St Patrick’s Causeway).
The lifeboat arrived at 12.40pm.
The 8-metre Orkney cabin cruiser had three people on board who were out on a fishing trip. The boat had suffered mechanical problems and due to the location the lifeboat crew made the decision that the safest option was to establish a safe tow and return the casualty vessel to Abersoch moorings. The three casualties were taken to the lifeboat station where they were given a warm drink whilst waiting for relatives to collect them.
Martin Turtle, Abersoch RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, said, ‘We would always recommend checking your vessel and engine before heading out on to the water, however problems can arise at any time’. He added, ‘We would recommend that you have a VHF radio with you at all times as mobile phone signal cannot always be relied upon’.
The lifeboat left the scene at 1.50pm and returned to the lifeboat station where the lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service.
If you get into difficulty or spot someone else in trouble dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.