Flowers, steam and spectacular scenery will come together when the Talyllyn Railway hosts one of its most charming annual events.
On 11 August, passengers will have the opportunity to travel aboard a heritage steam train decorated with locally grown flowers as members of the Tywyn Floral Society celebrate another successful year of flower arranging and community activities.
Departing Tywyn Wharf at 7.30pm, the evening excursion has become a much-loved fixture in the railway's calendar.
As the steam locomotive winds its way through the Fathew Valley towards Abergynolwyn, passengers can admire colourful floral displays created by members of the society while enjoying one of Wales' most picturesque narrow gauge railway journeys.
"The Floral Train is one of those wonderfully unique events that perfectly reflects the character of the Talyllyn Railway and the community we serve,” said Lorraine Simkiss, General Manager, Commercial.
"It combines heritage steam travel, beautiful local flowers and the stunning scenery of the Fathew Valley to create a really special evening.
"We're delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the Tywyn Floral Society and look forward to welcoming both regular visitors and those experiencing the Floral Train for the first time."
The Tywyn Floral Society has long promoted the enjoyment of flowers, horticulture and the art of flower arranging, with its annual collaboration with the Talyllyn Railway becoming one of the highlights of its calendar.
For the railway, the event offers another opportunity to showcase the unique atmosphere that has made the Talyllyn one of Britain's most treasured heritage railways, attracting visitors from across the UK and around the world.
With summer evenings providing extended daylight and glorious views across the valley, organisers say the Floral Train offers a relaxing and memorable way to experience both the railway and the surrounding landscape.
Advance booking is recommended.
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