THERE is a heightened police presence this evening in Aberaeron following reports of an armed man in the town.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed this evening that officers were called to Aberaeron on Tuesday afternoon following reports of a man 'possibly holding a knife at his side', walking along Panteg Road.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers, including armed response, attended immediately and a full search of the area was conducted and a number of witnesses were spoken to.
"No further calls or sightings have been received and no threats were made.
"Police remain in the area making enquiries and providing reassurance."
Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron said on its Facebook page: "We have received information that there may be a person that could cause harm walking around Aberaeron.
"The school library is open if pupils would like to use it."
