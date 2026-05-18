The owners of a bike business in Llanbedr have spoken of their sadness following an attempted break in at their premises.
Snowdonia Cycles believe the attempt to break in was made sometime on Friday, 8 or Saturday, 9 May.
They have reported the attempt to police and have made alterations to the shop in a bid to stop this from happening again.
The owners of Snowdonia Cycles announced the sad news on social media, and gave the ‘Cambrian News’ permission to share their post.
The Facebook post on Sunday, 10 May states: “We are sad to make our normally very safe village of Llanbedr aware that over this weekend there was an attempt to break in to Snowdonia Cycles on Friday evening/early Saturday morning.
“The police have been informed, evidence taken and CCTV in the area checked.
“If anyone witnessed anything please call Dolgellau police. Our crime number is 070897.
“As a small family business, we are also struggling in these hard times, everyone is in the same boat.
“It is upsetting to arrive in the morning to find someone feels we can obviously afford to loose everything we have built over the past 12 years, which obviously we can’t, working a job alongside the business to support it.
“We have now removed anything of a high value and stored it safely in a container. So please those who wish to purchase a new bike, you can call us before your visit on 07812 775133, we can also show you the range we have or a catalogue of bikes you can purchase.
“We have also updated the security on the door and windows along with installing our own CCTV inside and outside the shop.
“We are deeply saddened by this attempt and would like to make others in our communities aware in case you are also targeted.”
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