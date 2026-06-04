A man whose death on Barmouth beach sparked a murder investigation has been named.
Ruhul Nana, 34, died on Bank Holiday Monday, 25 May.
An inquest into the teacher’s death opened on Thursday, 4 June in Caernarfon by North West Wales Senior Coroner Kate Robertson, who said Mr Nana, from Birmingham, was confirmed dead at Barmouth lifeboat station by a paramedic after he became “unresponsive” in the sea.
The cause of death was not given at the opening of the inquest to allow for further investigations to be made, but Ms Robertson said she had “reasonable cause to suspect an unnatural death”.
The short hearing was adjourned and will resume at a later date.
Ayoub Khan, the MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, paid tribute to Mr Nana. He said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Ruhul Nana, a highly respected member of staff and an exceptional Science teacher at The Broadway Academy within my constituency of Birmingham Perry Barr.
“Mr Nana made a lasting impact on so many young people through his dedication, kindness and passion for teaching. “He will be remembered fondly by students, colleagues and the wider community.
“My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, family, friends and everyone at Broadway School at this incredibly difficult time.
“May Allah grant him the highest place in Janaat Al Fardous and give his family and friends patience.”
A 24-year-old man from Birmingham arrested in connection with Mr Nana’s death has been released on bail as the investigation progresses.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward. Anybody who was at Barmouth beach and witnessed the incident or has any photos or footage is urged to upload them to the Major incident Police Portal at https://orlo.uk/CdEqy.
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