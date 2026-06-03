The fight for fairer market access for independent breweries continues, with Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts discussing the matter with UK Government.
The meeting with Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Business and Trade, Kate Dearden MP, brought together cross-party MPs to highlight barriers faced by independent breweries in securing market access.
A key point called for the expansion of the Scottish Guest Beer Agreement to the rest of the UK, enabling greater consumer choice, and supporting local producers. Mrs Saville Roberts said extending that allows pubs tied to large brewers to sell at least one guest beer from an independent producer would be a practical step toward levelling the playing field.
Data shows 60 per cent of pubs within 40 miles of an independent brewery are unable to stock its beer due to current arrangements.
Following the meeting, she said: “Small breweries such as Purple Moose, Porthmadog; Cwrw Llŷn, Nefyn and Bragdy Lleu, Penygroes provide jobs, attract tourism, and contribute to the unique character of our communities.
“Yet too often, they are locked out of markets dominated by restrictive supply arrangements.
“The Scottish model demonstrates it is possible to strike a fair balance that benefits consumers, supports small businesses, and encourages greater diversity in the market.
“There is strong cross-party appetite to see this approach adopted across the UK, and I was pleased to press that case directly with the minister.
“I have met with local brewers who are producing outstanding, award-winning products, yet struggle to gain a foothold in pubs and venues that are tied into exclusive supply agreements.
“That is simply not fair, and it is holding back growth in a sector with enormous potential.”
“I will continue to work with colleagues across parties, and with brewers here in Dwyfor Meirionnydd, to ensure their voices are heard and that meaningful change is delivered.”
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