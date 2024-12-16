The body of a man found in Llangwndal, Pwllheli on 7 December is that of Imrich Magyar from the Warrington area.
Police say there are thought to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Following extensive searches for Imrich, 53, a family member said: “The family are very grateful for all the efforts made and for people who came out in their own time to help.
“Thank you to the police and coroner’s office for their continued support and consideration to the family. Thank you all.”
Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Gibson said: “Our deepest condolences remain with Imrich’s family and friends, who have requested their privacy be respected at this difficult time.
“I would like to thank the community for their support during the searches.”