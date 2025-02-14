Two cars have been severely damaged following a fire in Trefechan on Thursday evening.
At 8pm on Thursday, 13 February, Aberystwyth fire crew were called to an incident near the town's station in Trefechan, on the road leading to Tanybwlch beach.
Two cars were ablaze with one being completely destroyed by the fire and the other severely damaged.
A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "The crew responded to a fire involving two private motor vehicles.
"Crew members utilised two hose reel jets and one breathing apparatus set to extinguish the fire.
"After extinguishing the fire, crew members continued to dampen down the area.
"One of the vehicles was completely destroyed by the fire and the second vehicle was considerably damaged.
"The crew left the scene at 8.54pm."
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed there is no police investigation into the fire.